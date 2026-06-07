Armenia votes: National parliamentary elections kick off

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Polling stations have officially opened across Armenia as citizens head to the ballot boxes for the country's parliamentary elections. Voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time and is scheduled to conclude at 8:00 p.m., with the vote-counting process set to begin immediately after polls close.

Data from the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reveals that 2,489,031 citizens are eligible to cast their ballots. To accommodate the voters, a total of 2,005 polling stations have been established throughout the country, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

The election has drawn significant attention, with 71 accredited media outlets covering the event. Additionally, monitoring efforts are underway by 13 local and eight international observation missions.

A total of 18 political forces—comprising 16 political parties and two alliances—are competing in the elections. The registered participants and their official ballot numbers are:

Reformists Party “I Am Against Everyone” Democratic Party Strong Armenia Alliance Meritocratic Party of Armenia New Force Reformist Party Wings of Unity Party Prosperous Armenia Party National Democratic Pole Pan-Armenian Party Kochari National Revival and National Awakening Party Armenian National Congress Party Republic Party Christian Democratic Party Democratic Consolidation Party Democracy Law and Discipline Party Civil Contract Party Armenia Alliance Defenders of Democracy for the Republic Alliance Party Bright Armenia Party

The Alliance Party was originally assigned ballot number 13. However, the Central Electoral Commission approved the party's su

The registered participants and their official ballot numbers are:

Reformists Party “I Am Against Everyone” Democratic Party Strong Armenia Alliance Meritocratic Party of Armenia New Force Reformist Party Wings of Unity Party Prosperous Armenia Party National Democratic Pole Pan-Armenian Party Kochari National Revival and National Awakening Party Armenian National Congress Party Republic Party Christian Democratic Party Democratic Consolidation Party Democracy Law and Discipline Party Civil Contract Party Armenia Alliance Defenders of Democracy for the Republic Alliance Party Bright Armenia Party

The Alliance Party was originally assigned ballot number 13. However, the Central Electoral Commission approved the party's subsequent request to cancel its registration, leaving 18 active choices for voters.

bsequent request to cancel its registration, leaving 18 active choices for voters.

News.Az