Talks in Istanbul are not yet the final result, Lavrov said

The Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul the day before can be assessed as progress, but this is not yet the final result, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"We regard the results of the talks held yesterday in Istanbul as positive progress. This is not the final result yet," the minister told reporters.

Note that on March 29, another round of Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in Istanbul.

