Tanzanian mine collapse traps 25 people

Rescue operations are still underway at a Tanzanian mine that collapsed three days ago, trapping at least 25 people, as confirmed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday.

The accident on Monday occurred as maintenance was being conducted at the Nyandolwa gold mine in northwestern Shinyanga Region, roughly 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of the capital, Dodoma, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement posted on X, Hassan said that “25 of our compatriots working at the mine were buried under debris”.

She expressed her “great sadness” over the accident, and said that security agencies would assist fire and rescue forces to “expedite the ongoing rescue operation”.

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Mboni Mhita urged for patience.

“Nobody expected this accident to happen, let’s remain calm and continue supporting rescue efforts,” she said at the scene.

“The buried people were conducting maintenance in the shafts,” she said. Tanzania is the continent’s fourth-largest gold producer, and mining accidents are not uncommon, with miners often lacking adequate safety equipment. In January last year, 22 miners died in a landslide at another gold mine in the north of the country, after it was hit by torrential rain. And in January 2017, 15 people were rescued after being trapped underground for two days after their mine collapsed.

