Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date revealed

The couple, whose relationship has drawn global attention since they went public, are said to have chosen the summer date and iconic US city for their wedding ceremony. While earlier speculation pointed to Rhode Island as a possible venue, new reports suggest the pair have instead opted for New York, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to sources cited by Page Six, the wedding is expected to take place in July, with planning already underway. Previous rumors had linked the couple to Ocean House in Rhode Island, including claims of a June 13 ceremony, but those reports were later dismissed by a wedding planner who clarified she was not involved in any Swift-related event.

The latest report indicates that the couple is preparing for a larger-scale celebration, with a venue capable of hosting a significant guest list. Details about the exact location remain undisclosed.

Taylor Swift’s strong connection to New York is often cited as a key reason for the choice. The singer has owned multiple properties in the Tribeca area since 2014, including penthouses, a townhouse, and a loft. She also referenced the city in her 2014 track Welcome to New York and previously served as New York City’s Global Welcome Ambassador.

Travis Kelce has also spoken positively about the city, describing it as one of his favorite places to spend time due to its energy and atmosphere.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding plans, and representatives for the couple have not issued official comments regarding the date or location.