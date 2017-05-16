Tehran mayor quits presidential race, backs Raisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf quit the Iranian presidential race, backing instead hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi in Friday's vote.

Ghalibaf, a former Revolutionary Guards commander and police chief, was one of the main challengers to President Hassan Rouhani who is seeking a second term, according to

"What is important now and vital is preserving the interests of the people, the country and the revolution and this cannot be achieved in any way other than a change in the current situation," Ghalibaf said, according to the Fars news agency.

"We should make a fundamental decision to create unity in the revolution’s front and I call upon all my supporters across the country to come out in support of my esteemed brother Hujjat al-Islam Ebrahim Raisi and make him succeed in forming the government of work and dignity," he added.

News.Az

News.Az