Iran and Saudi Arabia discuss US-Iran diplomacy

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Abbas Araghchi and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States, according to official reports.

The talks focused on recent regional and international developments, with particular attention given to negotiations between Iran and the United States that are reportedly being mediated through Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing WANA.

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and growing international attention on efforts to revive diplomacy between Tehran and Washington following months of military escalation and economic pressure.

Iranian officials said the two ministers exchanged views on the latest diplomatic processes and regional developments affecting stability in the Gulf and wider Middle East.

The call also follows a series of separate diplomatic contacts held by Araghchi with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Qatar, Netherlands and Egypt, signaling intensified regional consultations surrounding the ongoing negotiations.

The renewed diplomatic engagement highlights Saudi Arabia’s increasing role in regional mediation efforts and reflects broader attempts by Middle Eastern powers to prevent further escalation while maintaining channels of communication between Iran and Western governments.

News.Az