Temperature in Vladivostok breaks century-old record

The temperature in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok reached 23.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, breaking a record that had stood for more than a century, local meteorological authorities said, News.az reports citing TASS.

The reading exceeded the previous record for this date set in 1917 by one degree, the Primorye Hydrometeorological Service said Friday on its Telegram channel.

Meteorologists noted that early October in Primorye Territory is typically characterized by sharp fluctuations in weather, with warm days often giving way to sudden cooling and the first frosts.

