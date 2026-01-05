Ten found guilty of cyber-bullying French first lady Brigitte Macron

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten people have been found guilty of cyber harassment targeting French first lady Brigitte Macron.

The group, made up of eight men and two women aged between 41 and 60, were accused of posting malicious and degrading comments online about Mrs Macron’s gender and sexuality, including false claims that she was born a man, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prosecutors said the defendants published numerous insulting and defamatory messages across digital platforms.

In its ruling, the court highlighted specific posts alleging that President Emmanuel Macron’s wife was born a man and linking the couple’s 24-year age difference to paedophilia.

Some of the posts were viewed tens of thousands of times.

A Paris criminal court convicted all defendants.

Their sentences range from cyberbullying awareness training to 8-month suspended prison sentences.

It comes after Brigitte Macron, 72, and her husband President Emmanuel Macron filed a defamation lawsuit in the summer to prove she is a biological woman.

Mrs Macron did not attend the two-day trial in October.

Speaking on TF1 national television Sunday, she said she launched legal proceedings to set an example in the fight against harassment.

Her daughter, Tiphaine Auzire, testified about what she described as the deterioration of her mothers life since the online harassment intensified.

She cannot ignore the horrible things said about her, Auzire told the court.

She said the impact has extended to the entire family, including Macrons grandchildren.

Several defendants told the court their comments were intended as humour or satire.

And said they did not understand why they were being prosecuted.

News.Az