Tensions rise as Al-Aqsa Mosque compound stormed in Jerusalem

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Dozens of people entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday amid rising tensions in the area.

The Jerusalem Governorate said former Israeli lawmaker Yehuda Glick was among those who entered the site, reportedly under the protection of Israeli police. The incident took place in the compound known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa Mosque and to Jews as the Temple Mount, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

At the same time, a graduation ceremony for Israeli soldiers was reportedly held near the Western Wall, also known as the Al-Buraq Wall, which is part of the same contested religious complex in Jerusalem.

The governorate said videos circulating on social media showed groups entering the compound and military ceremonies taking place nearby, with flags displayed during the event.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam, while the area is also regarded as sacred in Judaism due to its historical significance as the site of ancient temples.

Separately, reports from Palestinian sources alleged that two Palestinian girls were assaulted in East Jerusalem during the same period. Video footage circulating online purportedly shows violence while Israeli police were present but did not intervene, according to the same reports.

The broader context remains highly volatile, with frequent confrontations and repeated entry of visitors into the compound reported in recent months. Palestinians say such incidents are part of ongoing tensions over access and control of holy sites, while Israel maintains security arrangements in the area.

The situation in East Jerusalem and the wider occupied territories continues to draw international attention amid ongoing conflict-related violence and disputes over legal and political status.

News.Az