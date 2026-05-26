BP fires Chairman Albert Manifold over conduct issues

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In a stunning boardroom shakeup, British energy giant BP announced on Tuesday that it has removed Chairman Albert Manifold from his position with immediate effect.

The company explicitly cited "unacceptable" governance oversight and conduct issues as the driving factors behind his abrupt termination, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

BP moved quickly to stabilize its leadership, appointing board member Ian Tyler to step in as interim chairman while the company initiates a comprehensive search for a permanent successor.

Manifold’s departure cuts short a highly turbulent tenure. Appointed to the chairman seat just months ago in October, his initial confirmation was marred by lower-than-typical shareholder support. During his brief time at the helm, Manifold had been aggressively lobbying the executive team for a faster strategic pivot back toward traditional oil and gas investments, contrasting with the company's broader, highly publicized long-term transition goals toward cleaner energy.

News.Az