Terror probe launched after Man shouts “death to Trump” on EasyJet flight - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man has been arrested following a mid-flight disturbance aboard an EasyJet plane traveling from London Luton to Glasgow.

The incident occurred Sunday morning, with police meeting the aircraft upon landing at Glasgow Airport around 8:20 a.m. Footage circulating online appears to show the suspect shouting "death to America," "death to Trump," and "Allahu Akbar," while referencing a bomb. The man was swiftly restrained by fellow passengers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 41-year-old man was taken into custody. "The incident was contained, and no one else is believed to be involved," a spokesperson said, adding that counter-terrorism officers are assessing the circulating footage.

The incident coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s private visit to Scotland, where he is staying at his Turnberry golf resort.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “Flight EZY609 was met by police upon arrival due to a passenger’s behavior. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our highest priority.”

News.Az