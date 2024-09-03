Yandex metrika counter

Tesla, Nio and Unity Software rise premarket

U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday, starting the new holiday-shortened week on a cautious note ahead of the release of key labor market data, News.az reports citing Investing .

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 0.7% with the electric vehicle manufacturer logging its best month in China for the year so far in August, benefiting from brisk sales in smaller cities.

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 0.5% after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker delivered over 20,000 vehicles in August, up about 4% from last year.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock fell 5.9% after U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris signalled that she would block a proposed $14.9 billion takeover of the steel company by Japan's Nippon Steel.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock fell 3.5% after brokerage Wells Fargo downgraded the planemaker to ‘underweight’ from ‘equal weight’, saying an equity raise will likely further dilute shares.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) stock rose 5.5% after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stance on the software development company to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal weight’, following a period of underperformance, with the company’s stock lagging behind the S&P 500 by approximately 80% over the past year.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock fell 1.2% with Reuters reporting that CEO Pat Gelsinger is set to present a strategic overhaul to its board of directors later this month, aimed at streamlining its operations and cutting costs.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock rose 0.2% after the software group’s second-quarter results were mostly well above consensus, with its recent outlook upgrade pointing to "momentum" in the business.

News.Az 

