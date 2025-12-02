Yandex metrika counter

Tesla sees growth in China EV sales amid global competition

Tesla sees growth in China EV sales amid global competition
Photo: Reuters

Tesla’s (TSLA) China-made electric vehicle sales rose 9.9% in November compared with a year earlier, as the U.S. automaker faces stiff competition in China and Europe.

Sales of Model 3 and ​Model Y vehicles made ‌at Tesla's Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe and other markets, were up ⁠41.0%​ from October,​ data from the China Passenger Car ‍Association showed ⁠on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

