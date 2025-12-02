Tesla sees growth in China EV sales amid global competition
- 1041804
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/tesla-sees-growth-in-china-ev-sales-amid-global-competition Copied
Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s (TSLA) China-made electric vehicle sales rose 9.9% in November compared with a year earlier, as the U.S. automaker faces stiff competition in China and Europe.
Tesla’s (TSLA) China-made electric vehicle sales rose 9.9% in November compared with a year earlier, as the U.S. automaker faces stiff competition in China and Europe.
Sales of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at Tesla's Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe and other markets, were up 41.0% from October, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.