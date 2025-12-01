Tesla breaks Norway’s annual car sales record

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla has set a new annual car sales record in Norway, selling 28,606 vehicles from January to November 2025, surpassing the previous full-year record of 26,575 set by Volkswagen in 2016. Driven by strong demand for the Model Y crossover, Tesla’s sales grew 34.6% year-to-date despite controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk in Europe.

November registrations alone reached 6,215 vehicles, as buyers rushed to purchase EVs ahead of a planned tax increase in January, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fully electric cars now account for 97.6% of new vehicle sales in Norway, reflecting the country’s long-standing goal of phasing out petrol and diesel engines by the end of 2025. While Tesla’s global deliveries are expected to decline 7% this year, Norway remains a bright spot for the company, highlighting the impact of local subsidies and strong consumer interest.

News.Az