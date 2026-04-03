Tesla shares fall as Q1 deliveries disappoint

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Shares of Tesla fell sharply after the company reported weaker-than-expected delivery and energy storage figures for the first quarter of 2026, raising concerns about slowing momentum.

The stock dropped around 5% following the release, extending its year-to-date decline and highlighting growing investor caution, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tesla delivered 358,023 vehicles globally in Q1, falling short of Wall Street estimates of over 370,000 units.

While deliveries were up compared to the same period last year, the result marks the second consecutive quarter of missed expectations and the weakest performance since mid-2022.

Most deliveries came from the Model 3 and Model Y lineup, which accounted for the vast majority of total sales.

Tesla’s energy business showed further weakness, with deployments reaching 8.8 GWh—well below analyst forecasts.

The decline suggests softer demand or execution challenges in a segment that investors have increasingly viewed as a key growth driver.

Market reactions were mixed following the report:

Some analysts lowered price targets, citing consistent misses in both vehicle and energy segments

Others maintained bullish outlooks, pointing to Tesla’s long-term bets on artificial intelligence and autonomous driving

Despite near-term weakness, optimism remains around future technologies such as robotaxis and Full Self-Driving systems.

Tesla is facing multiple challenges, including:

The phaseout of EV tax incentives

Increasing competition in global electric vehicle markets

Shifting regulatory priorities in key regions

At the same time, the company is transitioning its product lineup, including scaling back older models and preparing for new autonomous-focused vehicles.

One positive signal came from China, where Tesla recorded steady growth in March.

Sales of locally produced vehicles rose, supported by stronger demand for the Model 3 and Model Y.

The latest results suggest Tesla may be entering a more volatile phase, where short-term performance is under pressure even as long-term innovation remains a key narrative.

Investors will now be watching whether demand rebounds in the coming quarters—or if delivery misses become a more persistent trend.

News.Az