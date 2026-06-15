Tesla rival BYD aims to become world’s top automaker within five years

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Chinese electric vehicle powerhouse BYD has set its sights on becoming the world’s largest automaker within the next five years. To get there, the company is leaning heavily on aggressive international expansion—and the executive architecting that vision is Stella Li.

As BYD’s Executive Vice President and CEO of America, Li is the public face of the company’s global rollout, spending roughly 70% of her time traveling to clear regulatory hurdles, secure factory sites, and tailor local market strategies. Her massive efforts have earned the company's international roadshows a fitting nickname among colleagues: “The Stella Show,”, News.Az reports, citing Fortune.

BYD's trajectory has been nothing short of explosive. After dropping pure internal-combustion vehicles in 2022 to focus exclusively on EVs and plug-in hybrids, the company sold a record 4.6 million new-energy vehicles in 2025. The milestone officially crowned BYD as the world’s top-selling EV maker, overtaking Elon Musk’s Tesla.

However, maintaining this momentum comes with significant challenges. At home, BYD is navigating brutal price wars in a saturated Chinese market. Abroad, the company faces intensifying regulatory scrutiny, anti-subsidy tariff investigations in Europe, and labor rights allegations at its upcoming flagship manufacturing plant in Hungary and existing operations in Brazil.

Despite these headwinds, Li remains steadfast. BYD is targeting 1.5 million overseas sales this year and is moving forward with plans to begin assembling cars in Hungary by the fourth quarter, alongside a massive £1.8 billion investment to build out flash-charging infrastructure across Europe.

While the lucrative U.S. market remains effectively closed to BYD due to steep tariffs and political resistance—intensified by the Pentagon recently adding BYD to a list of companies allegedly linked to the Chinese military—the automaker is leveraging unmatched cost advantages. A recent analysis revealed that heavy vertical integration, rather than state subsidies, drives BYD's edge; the company manufactures about 80% of its components in-house compared to Tesla's 37%.

Looking beyond the automotive space, Li revealed that BYD is already eyeing its next frontier: humanoid robotics. Mirroring Tesla's ambitions, BYD plans to deploy AI-driven robots on its assembly lines and eventually in consumer homes, utilizing its massive in-house semiconductor and battery supply chains to dominate the next generation of tech.

News.Az