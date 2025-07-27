Thailand and Cambodia agree to hold ceasefire talks following Trump's intervention, but border clashes continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Sunday, Thailand and Cambodia expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution to their deadly border conflict after mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The clashes, now in their fourth day, have resulted in at least 33 deaths and displaced over 168,000 people, News.Az informs via ABC News.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday that he spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia and suggested he would not move forward with trade agreements with either country if the hostilities continued. He later said both sides agreed to meet to negotiate a ceasefire.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said Sunday his country agreed to pursue an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.” He said Trump told him that Thailand had also agreed to halt attacks following Trump's conversation with Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

“This is positive news for the soldiers and people of both countries,” Hun Manet said in a statement.

He said he tasked his deputy, Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, to coordinate next steps with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and to engage directly with Thailand's foreign minister to implement the ceasefire.

Thailand expressed cautious support. Phumtham thanked Trump and said that Thailand agreed in principle to a ceasefire but stressed the need for “sincere intention” from Cambodia, the Thai Foreign Ministry said. Phumtam called for swift bilateral talks to discuss concrete steps toward a peaceful resolution, it said.

The fighting first flared Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes. Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand closed its border crossings with Cambodia.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, fighting continued Sunday along parts of the contested border, with both sides trading blame over renewed shelling and troop movements.

Col. Richa Suksowanont, a Thai army deputy spokesperson, said Cambodian forces fired the first shots into Thai territory, including at civilian homes early Sunday. He said Cambodia also launched rocket attacks targeting the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple claimed by both countries, and other areas in a bid to reclaim territory secured by Thai troops.

He said Thai forces responded with long-range artillery to strike Cambodian artillery and rocket launchers.

Richa said Trump's efforts to mediate was a “separate matter.” The battlefield operations will continue and a ceasefire can only happen if Cambodia formally initiates negotiations, he added.

Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata accused Thai forces of escalating the violence and increasing their use of cluster bombs — weapons that are banned under international law. She said Sunday that Thai troops had carried out both targeted and indiscriminate attacks, resulting in loss of life and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Thailand has reported 20 deaths, mostly civilians, while Cambodia said 13 people have been killed. More than 131,000 people in Thailand have evacuated to safe locations and over 37,000 people fled from three Cambodian provinces. Many border villages are mostly deserted, with many schools and hospitals shut.

The U.N. Security Council has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc, to mediate peace between the two members. Human Rights Watch has condemned the reported use of cluster munitions in populated areas, and urged both governments to protect civilians.

