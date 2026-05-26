Thailand auto production falls 0.4% in April

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Thailand's vehicle production declined 0.44% year-on-year in April to 103,794 units as weaker domestic demand and export disruptions weighed on output, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Production for the domestic market fell 1.7%, while passenger car output, including fuel-powered and electric vehicles, dropped 16.77% compared with a year earlier, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Despite the monthly decline, total vehicle production in the first four months of 2026 rose 4% to 473,545 units, supported by strong growth in electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing.

Thailand's domestic auto sales increased 2.54% year-on-year to 48,394 units in April, driven by growing demand for EVs. Meanwhile, finished vehicle exports fell 8.43% to 60,190 units as shipments to Middle Eastern markets plunged amid ongoing regional disruptions.

News.Az