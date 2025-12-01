Thailand's business sentiment picks up in November

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand's business sentiment improved for a fourth consecutive month in November, primarily driven by the non-manufacturing sector due to government stimulus measures, data from the central bank showed on Monday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the Bank of Thailand, the Southeast Asian country's business sentiment index (BSI) was recorded at 50.0 last month, up from 48.7 in October.

The non-manufacturing index surged, led by the hotel and restaurant sectors, where respondents expressed optimism over the government's economic programs aimed at boosting domestic consumption and tourism, the central bank said in a statement.

The three-month expected BSI came in at 53.4 in the November survey, up from 52.0 a month earlier, hovering above the 50-neutral mark for the fourth month in a row.

This anticipated improvement was attributed to the non-manufacturing sector, where businesses were bullish on the relaunch of the government's co-payment program and the Chinese New Year festival.

The reading was based on a survey of 701 respondents from large and medium-sized firms.

