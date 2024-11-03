The Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully redocked to another module of the ISS

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully relocated from the forward to the side port of the Harmony module of the International Space Station (ISS).

According to a News.Az by NASA, the spacecraft's crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, as well as NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Sunita Williams.The undocking operation was conducted at 06:35 Eastern Time (15:35 Baku time), and approximately 50 minutes later, the spacecraft redocked with the station.This maneuver was carried out to free the forward docking port of the Harmony module in the U.S. segment of the ISS for an incoming SpaceX Crew Dragon cargo spacecraft, expected to arrive on November 5, Moscow time.The upcoming Crew Dragon mission will deliver over 2.7 tons of food, equipment, and materials for conducting numerous scientific experiments on the station.

