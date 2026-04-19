The "Crimson Rivers" actress Nadia fares dies at 57 after tragic accident

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The world of French cinema is mourning the loss of a vibrant talent following the tragic passing of Nadia Farès, the acclaimed actress best known for her role in the psychological thriller The crimson rivers. Farès died on April 17, 2026, at the age of 57, after a week-long struggle in a Paris hospital.

The incident occurred on April 11, when the actress was found unconscious in the swimming pool of a private sports complex on Rue blanche. Despite being rescued and receiving immediate medical attention, she was placed in a medically induced coma at the Pitié-salpêtrière hospital, where she eventually suffered cardiac arrest, News.Az reports, citing Dead Line.

Her daughters, Celia and Shana, shared the heartbreaking news in a statement to Agence France-presse, describing her as not only a great artist but a beloved mother.

Born in Marrakesh and raised in Nice, Farès rose to international prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s. While her dual performance in Mathieu kassovitz’s The crimson rivers remains her most iconic work, her career spanned across various genres, from the action-packed Nid de guêpes (The nest) to Hollywood appearances in War alongside Jet li and Jason statham. More recently, she had found success on the small screen in the Netflix series Marseille.

At the time of her passing, Farès was entering a new chapter in her professional life. She was reportedly preparing for her directorial debut with an action-comedy film she had also written, with filming scheduled to begin this September.

Authorities have opened a routine investigation into the circumstances of the pool accident, though early reports indicate no signs of foul play. The French artistic community has begun paying tribute to a woman remembered for her intensity on screen and her profound dedication to her craft and family.

News.Az