Non Jewish professor fired over Israel post claims antisemitism rise in Canada

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A non-Jewish Canadian professor says he was dismissed from the University of Guelph-Humber after posting online comments defending Israel, an incident he links to rising antisemitism in Canada following Hamas’ October 7 attacks.

Paul Finlayson said students discovered his LinkedIn response to an overseas educator whom he described as calling for the eradication of Israel. In his reply, he strongly condemned antisemitism and expressed support for Israel, language that later triggered complaints from students and university officials, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

He said he was suspended in November 2023 after an administrator presented him with a formal notice during a meeting, placing him on leave pending investigation and restricting contact with staff and students.

Finlayson said he was later fired in July 2025 following an internal investigation that concluded his online conduct violated institutional human rights and harassment policies. He rejected the findings, saying he was well regarded by students and that his academic reputation was damaged by what he described as a defamation campaign. He also said his union declined to represent him, while the union has not publicly commented.

The case comes amid broader controversy on Canadian campuses over pro-Palestinian activism and allegations of antisemitism. Reports cited by media outlets describe multiple incidents involving inflammatory online content and protests, while Jewish rights organizations have recorded a significant rise in antisemitic incidents across Canada since October 7, 2023.

News.Az