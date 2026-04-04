Bollywood’s Sonam Kapoor unveils first image of her infant child

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have been blessed with their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026.

The couple shared the joyful news on social media on Sunday. Further delighting fans, Sonam has now posted her first picture with her newborn son from her hospital bed, along with a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude, News.Az reports, citing Indiatvnews.

On Friday, the Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor shared pictures from the hospital after welcoming her second child.

In the first photo, she is seen holding her newborn son close while resting on the hospital bed. The second picture shows her having a meal at the hospital.

Ever since Sonam Kapoor shared the first pictures, social media users and industry colleagues have quickly reacted with heartfelt comments. Vicky Kaushal wrote, “God bless,” along with red heart emojis. Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “The loveliest image.” Internet personality Orry wrote, “Congratulations, sweet sweet Sona & Anand,” while Zoya Akhtar added, “Congratulations.”