The Israeli army struck Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces carried out an airstrike on a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing facility in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing IDF Spokesperson's Office.

It was noted that the military recorded militant activity at this facility, which is located in the Bir el-Sansal region in southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanese media reports, several people were injured in the strike.

In addition, the Israeli military struck the militants' military infrastructure in the Bekaa region.

News.Az