Yandex metrika counter

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least 12

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least 12
Photo: AFP

Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Tuesday killed at least 12 people, the region's governor Bachir Khodr said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

This was deadliest air strikes since last year's truce ended months of fighting between armed group Hezbollah and Israel.

A security source told Reuters that five of the dead were Hezbollah fighters.

Khodr said seven of the dead were Syrian nationals, who often work in the agricultural fields of the Bekaa region.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      