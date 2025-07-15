Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least 12

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Tuesday killed at least 12 people, the region's governor Bachir Khodr said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This was deadliest air strikes since last year's truce ended months of fighting between armed group Hezbollah and Israel.

A security source told Reuters that five of the dead were Hezbollah fighters.

Khodr said seven of the dead were Syrian nationals, who often work in the agricultural fields of the Bekaa region.

News.Az