Israeli drone drops explosive near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, reported that an Israeli drone dropped an explosive device near its personnel during a patrol near Adeisse.

Peacekeepers were investigating a potential threat at a house when a drone hovered overhead and released a grenade roughly 30 metres from the patrol. No UN personnel were injured. UNIFIL said it sent a stop-fire request to the Israeli military and urged that such actions, which endanger both peacekeepers and civilians, be halted, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The UN Security Council recently extended UNIFIL’s mandate through the end of 2026, with plans for an “orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal” in 2027.

