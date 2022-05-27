The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved and the Minsk Group has completed its activities, Azerbaijani President says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved and the Minsk Group has completed its activities. I have expressed my views on the Minsk Group, there is no need to repeat it, and we are in a post-conflict period now. We are living in this period, in the post-conflict period, we are dictating the agenda and we have achieved what we wanted in the year and half that have passed since the war," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while speaking at a meeting with members of the public of Zangilan's Aghali village on May 27, News.az reports.

"As I said, we have achieved or are achieving it. First, the whole world, leading countries and leading international organizations have accepted new realities. This was very important, because it could have been otherwise. This is our great political success. Secondly, our agenda is already taken as a basis by leading international organizations. I said that we must define the borders with Armenia," said head of state.

According to the Azerbaijani president, Armenia refused to do that, it refused for a year and a half: "But what was the result? The first meeting of the commissions was held on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on 24 May. This means a lot – also from the point of view that we will define these boundaries, and this is very important. Because the Armenians had also occupied those borders. On the other hand, it automatically puts an end to the territorial claims made against Azerbaijan by revanchist and fascist forces in Armenia. Because if we define the borders, what kind of a status for “Nagorno-Karabakh” can we talk about? There is Karabakh zone, there is the land of Karabakh. This is the territory of Azerbaijan and the whole world accepts it this way. Therefore, the first meeting of the commissions on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is of great importance."

News.Az