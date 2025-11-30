The oil tanker M/T Mersin has issued a distress signal off the coast of Senegal -VIDEO

The crew of the oil tanker M/T Mersin issued a distress signal off the coast of Senegal due to water entering the engine room.

The causes of the emergency have not yet been established, News.Az reports, citing the African media.

Videos posted on social media show the vessel visibly listing, but there are no obvious signs of a collision or external impact. The sea was calm at the time of filming, and visibility was normal. This suggests that the incident was caused by either equipment failure or an internal depressurization of the tanker's systems.

The vessel flies the Panamanian flag and is owned by the Turkish company Beşiktaş Shipping. Senegalese rescue services have confirmed receiving a distress signal, but there is no official comment on the nature of the damage or the vessel's current condition.

Several vessels located in the area began moving towards the disaster site to assess the situation and, if necessary, provide support to the crew.

News.Az