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The BBC has reportedly removed historical episodes of Scott Mills' Top of the Pops from its archives and had a plaque dedicated to him removed.

The BBC has moved swiftly to erase Scott Mills from its history following his sudden dismissal over past sexual offense allegations, News.Az reports, citing HI! Despite a 2016 police investigation being dropped years ago due to insufficient evidence, the broadcaster "acted decisively" after recently learning the accuser was under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged incidents.

The fallout has been immediate and thorough. Fans noticed that several 1999 episodes of Top of the Pops hosted by Mills were pulled from the archives and skipped during scheduled broadcasts on BBC Four. Beyond the digital archives, physical tributes are also vanishing; a commemorative plaque was removed from the Radio 1 studios, and his photographs have been taken down. Even the famous "Scott Mills Bridge" at the Fleet services on the M3 has had its signage stripped away, just one month after celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The corporate distancing extends to his upcoming projects as well. Although Mills recently won Celebrity Race Across the World, he has been replaced as the host of the show’s official podcast by Tyler West. As the BBC continues to scrub his legacy, the focus remains on why management only took action now, claiming they were previously unaware of the specific details regarding the age of the individual involved.

News.Az