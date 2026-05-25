Historic snub: No Real Madrid players in Spain's World Cup squad

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Injured forward Lamine Yamal has been named in Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad, which does not include any Real Madrid players for the first time, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The 18-year-old missed the final month of the season after tearing his left hamstring while playing for Barcelona on 22 April.

Real Madrid defenders Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal were left out of the squad.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said: “I don't look at one club or another. I don't have that local bias a fan might have. For me, it's more global.”

“The only thing I want is for these footballers to feel proud of representing the national team.”

Real Madrid did not win a trophy this season and finished eight points behind La Liga champions Barcelona.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has been struggling with a hamstring problem, also features in the 26-man squad.

“We're very relaxed. Barring any setbacks, we'll have everyone available from the very first match,” said De la Fuente.

The World Cup runs from 11 June to 19 July.

Spain will face debutants Cape Verde on 15 June, Saudi Arabia on 21 June, and Uruguay on 26 June in Group H.

Midfielder Mikel Merino, who returned in Arsenal’s last Premier League game of the season on Sunday after four months out with a stress fracture in his foot, has been included in the squad.

He is one of seven Premier League players, alongside clubmates David Raya and Martin Zubimendi, Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Manchester City’s Rodri, and Crystal Palace’s Yeremy Pino.

Uncapped defenders Eric Garcia and Marc Pubill have been called up after impressing for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively.

“Excitement is the key word. Passion,” said De la Fuente.

“The reaction of people all over Spain—adults and children alike—is that they are fully behind the national team.”

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez was last week ruled out of the tournament with a broken foot.

Spain World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo).

News.Az