Iran warns nuclear strikes will 'annihilate' Gulf coastal cities.

This video grab from Iranian state broadcaster IRIB shows a missile launch [File: AFP]

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Araghchi warns: Radioactive fallout from Bushehr strikes will devastate Gulf capitals, not Tehran

Araghchi accused Western governments of remaining silent regarding repeated attacks on the Bushehr plant, located some 465 miles (750 kilometers south of Iran’ capital, News.Az reports, citing Associated Press

The facility uses low-enriched uranium from Russia, along with Russian technicians, to supply about 1,000 megawatts of power for Iran.

News.Az