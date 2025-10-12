The US has announced a request for a phone call with China regarding trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States, having learned from open sources about changes made by China to export controls, including those related to rare earth metals, requested telephone talks with the Chinese side, but Beijing postponed the conversation.

US trade negotiator Jamison Greer stated this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports.

The Chinese government previously extended export controls to several categories of equipment and raw materials used for rare earth element mining. The relevant document was published by the Ministry of Commerce. "I can say that we were not notified. As soon as we learned this from open sources, we contacted the Chinese about the phone call, and they rescheduled it," Greer said.

The US Trade Representative did not rule out the possibility that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in the Republic of Korea could still take place. "It could happen. The President [Trump] is planning to be there, and presumably President Xi will be there as well. If there is interest in negotiations, the President, as we know, is always open to discussions," Greer said.

News.Az