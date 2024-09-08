The U.S. rallies a coalition to save Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello, will embark on a diplomatic tour in early September, visiting Riyadh, Cairo, and Ankara . The mission aims to continue urgent efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan and address the humanitarian crisis, including the widespread famine resulting from prolonged fighting.

Sudan is currently embroiled in a devastating war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has deepened existing internal divisions, leading to a breakdown in governance and destabilizing the entire country. The most intense fighting is centered in the capital, Khartoum, and the western region of Darfur, where some of the bloodiest clashes have taken place. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, seeking refuge in neighboring countries or relocating within Sudan. Critical infrastructure has been destroyed, healthcare services are no longer functional, and the supply of food and medicine has nearly halted.As the number of casualties continues to rise and the humanitarian catastrophe worsens, the "Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan" (ALPS) initiative, launched earlier, has shown some progress. However, the core priorities of international diplomacy remain unchanged: persuading the warring parties – the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces – to expand humanitarian access and ensure the protection of civilians, in line with international humanitarian and human rights law.During his trip, Special Envoy Perriello will meet with Sudanese refugees and civilian leaders across the region, as well as key government officials and representatives from international organizations such as the Arab League and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). These discussions aim to bolster collective efforts toward a peaceful resolution and safeguard civilians affected by the conflict.The United States remains committed to working with international partners to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people. A key objective is to secure a cessation of hostilities agreement between the warring parties, paving the way for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid and further steps toward the country’s recovery.The conflict in Sudan continues to deteriorate: much of the country is in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis. The economy has collapsed, with most businesses shut down, resulting in widespread unemployment and poverty. In the absence of central control, various armed factions have divided the country into zones of influence. International efforts are now focused on stabilizing the situation, improving access for humanitarian organizations, and creating the conditions for a ceasefire. Perriello’s visit highlights the importance of coordinated international efforts, led by organizations such as the United Nations, the Arab League, and IGAD, in addressing Sudan’s crisis and working toward lasting peace.

