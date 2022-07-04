There are huge economic opportunities from Baku to Ankara - Austrian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There are huge economic opportunities in the South Caucasus, from Baku to Ankara," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart during a visit to Turkiye, News.az reports.

Schallenberg has noted that he is pleased that his country hosted the meetings of the special envoys of Turkiye and Armenia and that they are ready to provide all kinds of support in this matter from now too.

News.Az