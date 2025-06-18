Third US aircraft carrier dispatched to waters near Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The USS Ford Carrier Strike Group is set to deploy to Europe next week, near the Middle East, positioning a third aircraft carrier close to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, according to a U.S. official and two other sources familiar with the situation.

The planned deployment of the Ford to the European Command theater has been on the books since late last year. But it is likely to be moved to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, near Israel, given the ongoing conflict with Iran, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At the same time, another aircraft carrier is en route to the Middle East, where it will join or replace the USS Carl Vinson, CNN reported.

The US military uses aircraft carriers to project power anywhere in the world, and they are among the first to deploy in times of crisis.

They can carry dozens of aircraft capable of carrying out strikes and can intercept missiles and drones, and are accompanied by warships that can defend against air, surface and submarine threats.

News.Az