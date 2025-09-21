This Ethereum price prediction says ETH might not make $6K this cycle – PEPE and RTX are the best cryptos to buy now

This Ethereum price prediction says ETH might not make $6K this cycle – PEPE and RTX are the best cryptos to buy now

+ ↺ − 16 px

The market is shifting fast. Ethereum Price Prediction from top analysts now warns that ETH may fall short of the $6,000 mark this cycle, and capital is hunting for tokens with clearer upside.

Meanwhile, PEPE keeps gathering heat, and Remittix is moving up the ranks with product progress and visible trust signals. If you want the best cryptos to buy now before the next leg higher, this trio demands attention.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH’s 2025 Prospects In Focus

Ethereum trades around $4,380, and the dominant Ethereum Price Prediction for 2025 caps upside below $6,000 unless volume and fees improve in tandem. Another Ethereum price prediction cluster sits near $4,000 as the base case, reflecting cautious optimism around rollups and throughput gains.

Competition from low gas fee chains pressures multiples, and that is exactly why institutional capital is hunting for higher growth crypto plays while keeping ETH as a core holding. One more time for emphasis: the prevailing Ethereum price prediction still argues for rangebound action unless catalysts arrive fast.

PEPE: The Meme Coin Making Waves In 2025

PEPE holds the spotlight again. PEPE trades near $0.000013, up modestly in 24 hours with strong community flows. Liquidity is deep, volatility is alive, and PEPE remains a favorite for aggressive traders who want fast upside. If ETH hesitates, PEPE often front-runs sentiment, which is why many lists for the best crypto to buy now still include PEPE for tactical exposure.

Remittix: Real Utility, Real Adoption, Real FOMO

Here is where urgency steps in. If Ethereum price prediction caps the upside and PEPE brings speed but not utility, Remittix combines both worlds. It targets real-world payments with direct crypto to bank transfers and a live wallet experience that early users are already testing.

Independent security leaders have cleared the team and placed the project at the very top of pre-launch rankings. That is the kind of external validation smart money watches closely. Remittix has crossed important milestones. The project has sold more than 664 million tokens at approximately $ 0.1080 each and raised over $ 26 million.

BitMart was secured right after the raise passed $20 million, and LBANK followed after $22 million, with a third exchange in view. The wallet beta opened to community testers on September 15. There is also a 15% USDT referral reward that users can claim daily in the dashboard, as well as a running $250,000 giveaway that keeps attention high.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

Users can send crypto to bank accounts in over 30 countries, which makes the utility obvious.

The token puts utility first and powers real transaction volume rather than hype.

Global payout rails are already integrated and keep expanding across regions.

The project is positioned as a cross-border crypto utility, not a meme.

The referral program pays 15% in USDT and is claimable every day, which accelerates growth loops.

If your plan leans on a cautious Ethereum price prediction, you need exposure to high-velocity opportunities. PEPE offers that surge potential when headlines cool, and Remittix stacks real utility on top of rapid growth mechanics. Miss the moment and you may end up buying higher from stronger hands.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az