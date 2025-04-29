Thousands left without power as severe storms hit central Ohio

Strong storms sweeping through central Ohio on Tuesday afternoon have left over 48,000 AEP Ohio customers without power.

According to the AEP Ohio outage map, more than 8.800 customers in Franklin County are without power, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Over 6,300 Fairfield County customers are without power and more than 2,500 customers in Licking County are also without power.

South Central Power is reporting that about 1,100 Fairfield County customers do not have power.

The storms brought rain and powerful wind gusts near 60 mph.

All of central Ohio is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Several counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at some point during the afternoon.

News.Az