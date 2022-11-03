Thousands rally in Spain to demand pay hikes amid high inflation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of Spaniards packed Madrid's landmark Plaza Mayor square on Thursday to demand higher pay in the first mass protest since the start of the cost of living crisis, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"There is no dignity without wage hikes," protesters chanted. Some waved placards that read: "Salary hikes or social strife!"

Inflation in Spain slowed to 7.3% in the year to October from readings of over 10% in the summer months but remains well above normal levels. Euro zone consumer prices climbed at a record pace of 10.7% last month.

