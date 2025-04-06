Thousands rally in support of Marine Le Pen in Paris

A court has banned Marine Le Pen from standing for office for five years and sentenced her to jail after being convicted of embezzling EU funds © AP

A rally of thousands in support of Marine Le Pen is taking place in Paris. Citizens have come to express their solidarity with the leader of the parliamentary faction of the National Rally party, who was banned by a court verdict from being elected to government bodies, News.Az informs via local media.

Among the participants of the rally are people of all ages, both young and older Frenchmen. The politician herself also came to the rally. In her speech, she said that the court's decision trampled her country, people and honor.

"I want everyone to know: I will not give in. I do not hesitate to emphasize the political background of the trial against us. This is not a court decision. This is a political decision, a hunt for politicians!" Le Pen said.

News.Az