Three cars collide in Hajigabul, injuries reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 7, three vehicles collided in the Hajigabul district, authorities reported.

The accident occurred in the morning on the Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Mincivan road. A "Gazel" truck and two KIA passenger cars were involved in the collision. The injured were taken to Shirvan City Central Hospital for treatment, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Photo: AZERTAC

During the crash, a large horned animal in the back of the "Gazel" truck died.

Photo: AZERTAC

An investigation into the incident is underway.

News.Az