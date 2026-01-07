Yandex metrika counter

Three cars collide in Hajigabul, injuries reported

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Three cars collide in Hajigabul, injuries reported
Photo: AZERTAC

On January 7, three vehicles collided in the Hajigabul district, authorities reported.

The accident occurred in the morning on the Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Mincivan road. A "Gazel" truck and two KIA passenger cars were involved in the collision. The injured were taken to Shirvan City Central Hospital for treatment, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News about - Three cars collide in Hajigabul, injuries reported

Photo: AZERTAC

During the crash, a large horned animal in the back of the "Gazel" truck died.

News about - Three cars collide in Hajigabul, injuries reported

Photo: AZERTAC

An investigation into the incident is underway.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      