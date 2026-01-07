Three cars collide in Hajigabul, injuries reported
- 07 Jan 2026 12:06
- 07 Jan 2026 12:07
- 1045164
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/three-cars-collide-in-hajigabul-injuries-reported Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
On January 7, three vehicles collided in the Hajigabul district, authorities reported.
The accident occurred in the morning on the Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Mincivan road. A "Gazel" truck and two KIA passenger cars were involved in the collision. The injured were taken to Shirvan City Central Hospital for treatment, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Photo: AZERTAC
During the crash, a large horned animal in the back of the "Gazel" truck died.
Photo: AZERTAC
An investigation into the incident is underway.