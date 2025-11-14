Man dies in industrial accident at defence plant in Shirvan
Photo: AZERTAC
A man was killed in an industrial accident on Friday afternoon at a plant belonging to the Sanayejihaz Scientific Production Enterprise, part of “Azersilah” Defense Industry Holding CJSC, in the Azerbaijani city of Shirvan.
The victim has been identified as Adil Ismayilov. Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Industry Ministry.