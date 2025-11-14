Yandex metrika counter

Man dies in industrial accident at defence plant in Shirvan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Man dies in industrial accident at defence plant in Shirvan
Photo: AZERTAC

A man was killed in an industrial accident on Friday afternoon at a plant belonging to the Sanayejihaz Scientific Production Enterprise, part of “Azersilah” Defense Industry Holding CJSC, in the Azerbaijani city of Shirvan. 

The victim has been identified as Adil Ismayilov. Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Industry Ministry.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      