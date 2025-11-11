Three dead after car-truck collision in southeastern Australia

The accident occurred in the small town of Stoneleigh, about 150 km west of Melbourne in Victoria, shortly after 9:30 am, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services responded to the scene, where they found the car had rolled and been crushed in the crash. The three occupants—an adult and two children—were pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult in the car was trapped and is expected to be airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Victoria Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, with detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit leading the inquiry.