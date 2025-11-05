India's train collision death toll climbs to 11 - VIDEO

Among the deceased was the locomotive driver of the passenger train involved in the crash, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Seventeen others are receiving treatment at two local hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.

The tragic incident occurred in Bilaspur district when a passenger train rammed into a stationary goods train. According to officials, the passenger train overshot a red signal and struck the goods train from behind at a speed of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour.

The collision’s impact was so severe that a few passenger coaches mounted the goods train. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause behind the signal violation.