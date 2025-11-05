Yandex metrika counter

India's train collision death toll climbs to 11 - VIDEO

  • India
India's train collision death toll climbs to 11 - VIDEO
Photo: AP

The death toll from Tuesday’s train accident in India’s central state of Chhattisgarh has climbed to 11, an Indian Railways official confirmed on Wednesday.

Among the deceased was the locomotive driver of the passenger train involved in the crash, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Seventeen others are receiving treatment at two local hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.

The tragic incident occurred in Bilaspur district when a passenger train rammed into a stationary goods train. According to officials, the passenger train overshot a red signal and struck the goods train from behind at a speed of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour.

The collision’s impact was so severe that a few passenger coaches mounted the goods train. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause behind the signal violation.


News.Az 

