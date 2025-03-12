Three dead as tanker and tram collide in southwestern Germany

In this picture, taken from video, flames blaze after a collision of a tanker truck with a tram in Ubstadt-Weiher, Germany, Tuesdsay, March 11, 2025. (Rene Priebe/dpa via AP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tanker collided with a tram at a crossing in southwestern Germany on Tuesday and both vehicles caught fire, leaving three people dead and several injured, police said.

The collision occurred early Tuesday afternoon in Zeutern, part of the Ubstadt-Weiher municipality north of the city of Karlsruhe. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the accident, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The truck was loaded with heating oil. Both it and the tram caught fire, though firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

One body was recovered from the burned-out front section of the tram in the afternoon, and another two were found later. Police said the identification of the victims was still underway due to the severity of their injuries.

They said that at least 10 other passengers were on board the tram at the time of the accident and all apparently sustained light injuries.

The driver of the tanker, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

News.Az