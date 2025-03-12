Three dead as tanker and tram collide in southwestern Germany
A tanker collided with a tram at a crossing in southwestern Germany on Tuesday and both vehicles caught fire, leaving three people dead and several injured, police said.
The collision occurred early Tuesday afternoon in Zeutern, part of the Ubstadt-Weiher municipality north of the city of Karlsruhe. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the accident, News.Az reports, citing AP.
The truck was loaded with heating oil. Both it and the tram caught fire, though firefighters were able to put out the blaze.
They said that at least 10 other passengers were on board the tram at the time of the accident and all apparently sustained light injuries.
The driver of the tanker, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.