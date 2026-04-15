Zelensky meets Italian PM Meloni, discusses defense cooperation - VIDEO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on battlefield developments and expanding defense cooperation.
According to available information, the discussions included strengthening air defense capabilities and a potential agreement on drones, News.az reports.
The meeting also addressed broader security concerns in the Middle East, as well as efforts to improve international coordination.
The talks are seen as part of ongoing efforts to enhance Ukraine’s defense capacity and deepen military-technical cooperation with partner countries. Opportunities for further collaboration in the defense industry and technology sectors were also considered.
By Faig Mahmudov