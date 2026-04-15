SkyWest horror at 39,000 feet: Violent turbulence leaves passengers injured - PHOTO

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A dramatic mid-air incident involving a regional jet operated by SkyWest Airlines has been officially classified as an accident after severe turbulence left passengers and crew injured, according to a final report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft, an Embraer ERJ-175 flying as United Express flight UA-5971 from Aspen to Houston, encountered extreme turbulence at 39,000 feet while en route over Texas, News.Az reports, ciitng foreign media.

The sudden turbulence forced the jet into a rapid descent of several thousand feet before the crew regained control and diverted to Austin. The aircraft landed safely at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport approximately 35 minutes after the incident.

On board were 45 passengers and four crew members. One passenger suffered serious injuries, while another passenger and two cabin crew sustained minor injuries. Emergency responders confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft also experienced a pressurization issue during the event, further escalating the situation and prompting an emergency response by the crew.

The investigation found that the turbulence strike was sudden and unexpected, occurring in clear air with no visible storm clouds — a particularly dangerous scenario for pilots and passengers alike.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the probable cause of the accident was the aircraft’s encounter with convective turbulence, which led to serious injuries — particularly to a passenger who was not seated despite the seatbelt sign being on.

Investigators noted that the flight crew had anticipated possible weather deviations and had briefed cabin crew accordingly. However, onboard radar systems did not indicate significant storm activity along the aircraft’s path, and no prior warnings were received from air traffic control or dispatch.

During the violent turbulence, flight attendants were thrown to the floor, while two passengers who were not seated were also injured. One of them was later found in the rear lavatory with multiple fractures, including injuries to the spine, leg, and ribs.

Compounding the situation, the crew received a “cabin altitude high” warning shortly after the turbulence, forcing them to don oxygen masks and initiate an emergency descent to 10,000 feet.

A post-incident inspection revealed that the aircraft’s outflow valve — a key component regulating cabin pressure — had malfunctioned.

The remainder of the flight was cancelled, and the aircraft remained grounded in Austin for hours following the emergency landing.

The incident once again highlights the unpredictable and potentially dangerous nature of clear-air turbulence, as well as the critical importance of keeping seatbelts fastened during flight.

News.Az