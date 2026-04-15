S&P 500 sets record, bounces back from Iran-related losses

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The S&P 500 recently reached a new intraday record high, overcoming uncertainty and maintaining its recent rally, fueled by optimism surrounding the fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Wednesday and climbed to 7,003.82 points, surpassing a previous intraday peak of 7,002.28 set on January 28, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Stocks have rebounded sharply this month, with the S&P 500 recouping all of its losses since the war with Iran began. The benchmark index has gained more than 10% since late March, when it closed at its lowest level since August, and is now up nearly 2% since the war began.

US stocks have staged a fierce relief rally on hope for the fragile ceasefire. A pullback in oil prices from recent highs has also helped boost stocks. US crude traded at $95 per barrel Wednesday, down from its Iran war highs above $110, though still well above its pre-war level of $67.

The S&P 500 needs to close with a gain of at least 0.17% to officially close at a record high.

News.Az