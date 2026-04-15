Uganda introduces sovereignty bill to regulate foreign influence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda's Parliament on Wednesday formally introduced new legislation to strengthen national sovereignty by regulating foreign influence and funding.

The proposed law, titled The Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, was read for the first time in Parliament by Minister of State for Internal Affairs Gen. David Muhoozi and referred to the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs for further scrutiny News.az reports.

According to the draft, the bill seeks to establish a legal framework to monitor and regulate individuals and entities acting on behalf of foreign interests in Uganda. It proposes assigning oversight to a government department responsible for peace and security, including the registration and regulation of so-called "agents of foreigners."

The bill broadly defines an "agent of a foreigner" as any individual acting under the direction, control, or funding of a foreign entity, whether directly or indirectly. This includes representatives, employees, and others whose activities are supervised or financed by foreign actors.

Muhoozi said the legislation is intended to address concerns over illegal or undisclosed foreign funding, which authorities argue could undermine national sovereignty, security, and governance processes.

The proposed law would also regulate financial support and other forms of assistance provided to such agents.

If enacted, individuals and organizations covered by the bill would be required to register with the designated authority and disclose their funding sources and activities. Non-compliance could result in penalties, with specific sanctions to be determined during the committee stage.

The referral to the Committee on Defense and Internal Affairs marks the start of the legislative process, which will involve consultations, possible amendments, and debate before a final vote.

The bill comes amid growing global scrutiny of foreign influence in domestic affairs, as several countries adopt similar measures to enhance transparency and safeguard national interests.

News.Az