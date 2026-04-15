Iran halts petrochemical exports over war damage

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Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has halted its petrochemical exports "until further notice" to prioritize domestic supply, which was disrupted by US-Israeli strikes between February 28 and April 8.

“As you are aware, in view of the current conditions and the damages arising from war and hostile attacks against the country, supporting domestic industries and consumers is of great importance and sensitivity,” Mohammad Motaghi, the NPC’s director of development of downstream industries, said in a letter this week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Motaghi also said that given poor demand management in downstream industries, export controls are needed to prevent the direct and indirect outflow of goods from the country.

To ensure raw materials for downstream manufacturers inside Iran, Motaghi ordered a halt to petrochemical exports and instructed companies to take steps to return shipments that have been exported but have not yet been delivered abroad.

Iran is a major exporter of polymers such as polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other petrochemical products used to manufacture plastics and a wide range of consumer and industrial goods.

News.Az