Three EU leaders to meet Zelensky shortly

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are scheduled to meet with Ukraine's president Vlodomyr Zelensky in Kyiv at 18:00 GMT, Czech media is reporting, News. az reports citing Ukrinform.

The three leaders intend to present a broad package of support for Ukraine following a symbolic trip that is intended to show European solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The three prime ministers reportedly crossed the border into Ukraine this morning before travelling to the capital overland by train.

The visit comes as Russia continues it's attacks on Kyiv - where a curfew lasting until Thursday will shortly come into effect. It is not known how the curfew will impact the leaders' visit.

